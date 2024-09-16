Bedford Winter Wonderland organisers submit planning application to council

Bedford Winter Wonderland

Bedford’s Winter Wonderland has submitted a planning application for this year’s event.

The organisers are seeking temporary permission for an observation wheel, ice rink, fair rides, Christmas grotto and maze, food court and associated equipment.

The applicants said if approved, the event would be open to the public from November 23 to January 5, 2025 (excluding Christmas Day).

It would take four weeks to set up and two weeks to dismantle.

The applicants said a new report prepared by an acoustic specialist has been prepared in the light of the observations and concerns identified and experienced during last year’s event.

It added that all rides and equipment apart from the ice rink will cease overnight operations at 9pm, and their respective lighting, audio output and associated generators will be switched off until they reopen at the earliest time of 12pm.

The application stated that “particular rides will generate noise from children’s excitement when riding”. These noise sources will be “short lived peaks” and only generated whilst the facility is operational.

More information can be found on Bedford Borough Council’s planning portal, reference 24/01668/MAF. The overall consultation expiry date is Wednesday, October 9, 2024.