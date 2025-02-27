Bedford schools review security after police reveal teen who murdered his family had planned school shooting
Nicholas Prosper, 19, this week pleaded guilty to killing his mother and two siblings at their home – and had been planning a shooting at a primary school in the town.
During last night’s Full Council meeting (Wednesday, February 26), councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle & Newnham) raised concerns about school safety, asking how Bedford borough could ensure that local schools remain secure and what measures are in place to restrict access.
Councillor Jane Walker, portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services acknowledged the severity of the incident and confirmed that the council had taken steps to enhance school security.
“Before half-term, we had sent a request to all our schools, asking them to review their security completely, from start to finish,” she said.
“We also provided an example of a school that had gone through this and put all the procedures in place as a good example that they could copy.
Following the Luton incident, councillor Walker said the council had been liaising with colleagues in Luton authorities to identify any additional safety measures needed.
“We are also in contact with the police safeguarding team to find out what recommendations they have for schools.”
Councillor Walker reassured councillors that Bedford schools already conduct security drills, including lockdown procedures, and that the council provides ongoing guidance on best practices.
