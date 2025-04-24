Bedford pubs have until Tuesday to apply to stay open longer for VE Day celebrations

Drinking beer in a pub. Picture: Adobe Stock

Bedford borough’s licensed premises have until Tuesday to apply for a VE Day Temporary Event Notice to stay open past 1am

Last week, the government announced that pub goers will be able to raise a toast to veterans for “an extra two hours” to celebrate next month’s 80th anniversary of VE Day.

The government said pub licensing hours can be relaxed to mark occasions of ‘exceptional national significance’, and it is “keen” that everyone is able to raise a glass and celebrate those who served during the Second World War.

It added that similar extensions to pub hours have previously been used for “major royal celebrations and significant sporting events”.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson said: “We anticipate that the order means licensed premises can stay open and keep serving until 1am without needing to apply for an extension.

“If a premises wishes to extend their hours for licensable activities beyond 1am they will need to apply for a Temporary Event Notice (TEN).

“The last date for a TEN for Thursday, May 8 is Tuesday, April 29.”

In a statement, Prime Minister Keir Starmer said: “Keeping our pubs open for longer will give people the opportunity to join in celebrations and raise a glass to all of the men and women who served their country, both overseas and at home.”