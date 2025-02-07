Bedford private hire driver's license revoked for being over the drink-drive limit and crashing into a car showroom

Bedford Borough Hall.

A Bedford borough private hire driver had their licence revoked after being involved in a crash and being over the drink-drive limit, a meeting heard.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

During last night’s General Licensing Committee (Thursday, February 6) councillor Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham) said: “I hope there wasn’t a paying passenger. And do we know if anyone was hurt?”

Lee Phanco, chief officer for assessment, application and business support, said: “I can share that apparently the vehicle crashed into a car showroom and nobody was hurt.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The committee heard that another driver’s license was “reviewed” following a complaint by a passenger.

The report added that the driver also engaged in a telephone conversation whilst a passenger was in the vehicle, and failed to recognise that this would cause the passenger to feel unsafe.

According to the report the driver also failed to report accident damage, utilised a roof sign that did not match the vehicle plate or car registration, and failed to notify the council that a licensed vehicle had been sold.

Councillor Alison Foster (Conservative, Harrold) said: “That was pretty appalling behaviour for a driver, wasn’t it?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Sue Oliver (Labour, Kempston North) said she was “amazed” to see that the driver had appealed.

Councillor Bywater said: “It’s really good when passengers do complain, because [the sub-committee] thought perhaps a lot of passengers don’t.

“They don’t know where to complain to, or they feel they don’t want to create a bad relationship with this driver as they might have them again.

“We want to encourage passengers to [complain when necessary].

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So good work by the passenger for taking the trouble to do that,” she said.

Passengers who have concerns about a minicab or a hackney carriage driver can report the incident to Bedford Borough Council via email – [email protected].