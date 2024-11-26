Bedford Park's 'leaning tree' to be removed today after Storm Bert causes further damage

By Laura Hutchinson

Digital Editor

Published 26th Nov 2024, 14:38 BST
Bedford Park's 'leaning tree'. Picture: Bedford Borough CouncilBedford Park's 'leaning tree'. Picture: Bedford Borough Council
Bedford Park's 'leaning tree'. Picture: Bedford Borough Council
The ‘leaning tree’ in Bedford Park is set to be removed today after high winds from Storm Bert battered the town.

Earlier this year Bedford Council announced that the tree would have to come down over safety concerns. But the storm causes the tree’s root plate to lift further – increasing the lean and creating a further safety risk, meaning the work can’t wait.

The council said: “We understand this might be disappointing news for some, but safety is our top priority. We've been closely monitoring this tree for the past five years, and unfortunately, the increasing lean has become a real concern.”

It added: “During the last five years, a number of options have been considered but unfortunately, none could guarantee both the survival of the tree and the continued use of the car parking area..

“We are exploring options for replacing the tree with a new, suitable species that will thrive in the park.

