Bedford parents - apply now for primary, lower and middle school places for September 2025
The deadline to apply for children due to start school, or move up to middle school, is Wednesday, January 15.
Bedford Borough Council’s online admissions system is now open. Filling out the application should only take a few minutes – but missing the deadline may significantly reduce the chance of getting a spot at the school you want.
Parents and carers should apply if:
They have a child born between September 1, 2020 and August 31, 2021 who will be starting school in September 2025.
They have a child in Year 4 at a lower school who will be transferring to middle school in September 2025.
