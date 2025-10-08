Bedford mayor scraps scheme that let councillors fund community projects

Tom Wootton, Mayor of Bedford.

Bedford Borough Council has scrapped its Member Ward Fund scheme with immediate effect, citing financial pressures.

The Member Ward Fund scheme, which gives each councillor an annual budget to support local projects, had a total allocation of £340,000 this year.

It has funded initiatives such as community events, environmental improvements, CCTV installations and highways works.

But the decision, signed by mayor Tom Wootton on October 7, means no new applications for ward funding will be accepted for the remainder of the 2025/26 financial year.

Existing commitments, worth around £182,000 so far, will still be honoured.

A council report said the scheme was being ended early “to incur savings in the existing council budget which is under considerable financial pressure.”

An alternative option to cut the total fund to £100,000 was considered but rejected, as current commitments already exceed that amount. The future of the scheme from 2026/27 will be reviewed during the next budget-setting process.

The report acknowledges potential “reputational damage due to resident perception of reduced council funding for community projects,” and warns that some planned schemes may now not go ahead.

Ward councillors were not consulted in advance. The decision notice states: “Due to the urgent nature of this decision ward councillor views have not been sought.”

The Member Ward Fund has been a key tool for councillors to address local priorities, supporting both internal council works and grants to community organisations.

Applications received up to October 7 will still be processed, but no new bids will be accepted after that date.

This is subject to the “call in” process, which if used will allow councillors to scrutinise the decision.

If it is not called in the decision will be implemented on October 16.