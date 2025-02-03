Bedford mayor "dodging scrutiny” over property sale, Lib Dem Group leader claims

Bedford mayor's executive decision to sell four council properties is "essentially dodging scrutiny", the leader of the Lib Dem Group has claimed.

On Tuesday (January 28) mayor Tom Wootton agreed to the sale of properties in Cople, Great Barford, and Stewartby, with the decision being marked as “exempt from call in”.

A “call in” is a scrutiny function and provides councillors the opportunity to examine an executive decision that has been made but not yet implemented.

At Wednesday’s Executive Meeting (January 29) the leader of the Lib Dem Group, councillor Henry Vann (De Parys) asked the chair, deputy mayor Jim Weir, if he was concerned about the decision.

“That sells off public assets at auction while simultaneously exempting it from call in, meaning that democratic scrutiny of the decision is not possible and keeping some papers on that decision secret,” he asked.

Councillor Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) said: “I did briefly see that decision, and I read that it was made because there wasn’t enough time before the auction was called.”

Councillor Vann the decision was “essentially” selling four houses and barns for just over £1.2 million.

“And it’s justified as being exempt because … ‘the deadline for submission of the properties to the auction will pass before the call in period would end,” he said.

“‘And this would mean that the sales would be unlikely to take place before the end of the financial year 2024/25.

“‘A delay in receiving these receipts beyond the end of the current financial year would have a significant impact on the council’s financial position’.

“Does that concern the deputy mayor,” he asked.

Councillor Weir, who is also the portfolio holder for finance, said he was always concerned when there’s a significant impact on the council’s financial position.

Councillor Vann said he was “really concerned and astonished” that the council had been bounced into this “hurried” decision.

He wondered if the need for these sales was known three to five months ago.

“It is essentially dodging scrutiny,” he said.

“The short timeline of the decision, the lack of call in ability, the lack of scrutiny that’s possible.

“When we already know the track record of past decisions around the purchasing of buildings above value and the selling of property under value, I am hugely concerned.

“I really do think this excuse of financial panic, which is how I’ve read that statement, in terms of significant concerns, should not, must not, set a precedent to avoid scrutiny when dealing with public money in future,” he said.

The properties put up for auction are: former caretakers bungalow at 22 Park Crescent, Stewartby, former estate workers house at Ouse Bank Farm, New Road, Great Barford, two former estate workers’ houses at Octagon Farm, Bedford Road, Cople, and a collection of farm storage barns at the Farm.