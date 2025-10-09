Bedford local plan with "no credible future" scrapped in light of planned Universal theme park

Bedford Borough Council has voted to withdraw its Local Plan 2040, following a warning from the government’s Planning Inspector that the plan has “no credible future” in light of the proposed Universal Studios theme park and unresolved highways issues.

The decision was made at last night’s Full Council (Wednesday, October 8), where councillors backed a recommendation to scrap the existing plan and begin work on a new version extending to 2046.

Several members voiced concerns during the debate about the risks of speculative development while a new plan is prepared.

The move follows a letter sent to the council on June 10, 2025 by Inspector Darren McCreery, who said there was “no reasonable way for the examination of the Plan to continue” and strongly recommended its withdrawal.

L: Bedford Borough Hall and R: Universal Studios in Florida

He warned that the plan had been overtaken by events and that continuing with the current examination offered no realistic pathway to adoption.

The Inspector’s intervention came after the Universal Studios Great Britain proposal, agreed between Universal and the government during the examination pause, fundamentally altered the council’s planning context.

He said that attempting to modify the existing plan to reflect Universal’s impact on housing, employment and infrastructure would lead to “a protracted and complex process” and would be better addressed through a fresh plan-making process.

The Local Plan process had already been paused twice, most recently until May 2025, to allow the council to address fundamental concerns about housing land supply and strategic infrastructure delivery raised in the Inspector’s post-hearings letter in November 2023.

However, the council was unable to provide the required transport evidence after National Highways ceased engagement in March 2025, following a refusal of funding for key junction modelling.

The council’s October 2025 report described the Local Plan as having been “overtaken by events” and said there was “no prospect of any resumption of the examination” given the scale of change required.

It also warned of the likely increase in speculative development during the period before a new plan is adopted, with planning decisions instead having to rely on the National Planning Policy Framework.

During the council meeting, opposition councillors launched scathing attacks on the administration’s handling of the process.

The administration was criticised for failing to lobby ministers during the pause period and for not securing the infrastructure evidence required by the inspector.

The leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, councillor Henry Vann (De Parys) described the withdrawal as “an admission of failure that is going to have a devastating impact on residents right across the borough”.

Councillor Doug McMurdo (Independent, Sharnbrook) added: “This administration has been asleep at the wheel since November 2023.”

Councillor Andrea Spice (Conservative, Wixams and Wilstead), the portfolio holder, defended the administration, telling the meeting that officers had worked “tirelessly with the Inspector and government departments” to try to resolve the issues.

Councillor McMurdo also mentioned concerns over transparency, questioning why legal advice from a King’s Counsel (KC) on the Local Plan had not been shared with members.

“And I’m alarmed that [the council] is withholding correspondence,” he said. This is in the public interest.”

Councillor Spice said the KC’s advice was legally privileged, and added that the planning team had shared information with members.

The council will need to prepare a replacement Local Plan within 30 months of starting the new plan-making process, in line with updated national guidelines.

In the meantime, planning decisions will rely on any planning policies that remain “valid” and national policy, leaving the borough more exposed to speculative development.