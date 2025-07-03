Bedford Labour and Conservatives abstain over motion urging government to rethink disability benefit cuts

Borough Hall, Bedford Image LDRS

Bedford borough's Labour and Conservative Groups abstained on a motion urging the government to rethink its proposed disability benefit cuts. v.2

Green councillor Lucy Bywater (Castle and Newnham) proposed the motion on behalf of the absent councillor Ben Foley (Greyfriars) during last night’s Full Council meeting (Wednesday, July 2).

The motion argued the government proposals “are an unacceptable attack on disabled people”.

Councillor Bywater said the motion included suggestions from the Liberal Democrat Group, who had proposed a similar motion.

“The government has made some retreats under huge pressure and hugely negative publicity,” she said.

“But that exemption of current claimants from the cuts doesn’t reduce the severity of the cuts and it doesn’t reduce the extreme fear of many disabled people.”

Councillor Caroline White (Kempston Central and East) said it was “quite evident” where she stood on this as she is now an Independent and not a Labour councillor.

“Not only am I worried about our residents, I’m also worried about our charities, the food banks, my local church who support residents,” she said.

“This has got such a wide impact on all of our residents in different ways.”

The leader of the Conservative Group, councillor Graeme Coombes (Wixams and Wilstead), said that starting with disabled people to tackle the “ballooning welfare bill” was “not a very good place to start”.

“The position of my group is that this has become a little bit moot after yesterday evening’s vote.

“The proposal seemed to be considerably watered down.

“My group feels that we will abstain on the vote when it comes, because we just feel that after yesterday that the debate has moved along a little bit,” he said.

Councillor Abu Sultan (Cauldwell), the leader of the Labour Group, said he understood and shared many of the concerns raised in the motion.

“However, I’m also mindful of recent developments in parliament,” he said.

“The government has made significant last minute changes to the welfare reform bill which in my view shifts the ground considerably.

“I believe it is right to give time for these promises to be translated into formal legislation.

“Reform must never come at the expense of marginalising the most vulnerable.

“The moral test of any government is how it treats those most in need,” he said.

Councillor Sultan said he welcomed the government’s recent announcements, but that he is choosing to abstain from the vote as more time is needed to formalise the government’s amendments.

“We may differ on how to respond procedurally today, but I believe we are united in our commitment to protecting disabled people from harm and showing their voices are heard and respected,” he said.

The leader of the Liberal Democrat Group, councillor Henry Vann (De Parys) thanked councillor Foley for incorporating parts of his group’s motion and amendments .

“I really would encourage people to consider voting for this motion… the Liberal Democrat Group will be absolutely supporting this,” he said.

Following the vote, the council will now write to ministers and MPs to urge a reversal or pause of the changes, and “committing to support local disabled residents in claiming entitled benefits”.