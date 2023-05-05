Voters flocked to the polls yesterday (May 4) to make their voice heard in this year’s Bedford Borough Council and mayoral election.
Forty-six seats across 28 wards were being fought by 174 candidates. And while other parts of the country held their counts well into the night, here in Bedford the count took place on May 5 at the John Bunyan Sports Centre.
Here are the results so far:
Biddenham
Jon Gambold (Conservative) 442 – Elected | Adrian Spurrell (GreenParty) 423 | Christopher Howes (Labour) 90 | Stelios Mores (LibDem) 40
Jon Gambold (Conservative Party) has been elected as the first councillor for the new Biddenham Ward. Cllr Gambold was the ward councillor for the Bromham & Biddenham Ward. This is a new ward following boundary changes by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.
The turnout was 41.4 per cent.
Brickhill
Wendy Rider (Liberal Democrat) and Charles Royden (Liberal Democrat) have been elected as the councillors for Brickhill ward.
Great Barford
Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative) 781 – Elected | Toby Waltham (Green Party) 160 | Malcolm Smith (LibDem) 103 | Harvey Stimson (Labour) 73
Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative Party) has been re-elected as the ward councillor for Great Barford.
The turnout was 40.9 per cent.
Great Denham
Jim Weir (Conservative) 623 – Elected | Joanna Szaub-Newton (LibDem) 295 | Mohammad Teahleel (Labour) 132 | Tim Crowhust (Green Party) 42
Jim Weir has been elected to represent the new Great Denham Ward. He was the ward councillor for the Kempston Rural ward.
The turnout was 34.8 per cent.
Greyfriars
Ben Foley (Green Party) 274 – Elected | Sudesh Rani (Labour) 223 | Syedur Rahman (Independent) 144 | Karen Boyes (Conservative) 67 | Nigel Spencer (LibDem) 43 | Paul Mannion (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 6
Ben Foley (Green Party) has been elected as the first ever councillor for the new Greyfriars ward.
The turnout was 26.5 per cent.
Harrold
Alison Foster (Conservative) 789 – Elected | James Thomson (LibDem) 190 | David Bevan (Labour) 164 | Niamh Lynch (Green Party) 160
Alison Foster (Conservative Party) has been re-elected to represent Harrold Ward.
The turnout was 40.9 per cent.
Kempston North
Sue Oliver (Labour) 665 – Elected | Elizabeth Hedison (Conservative) 233 | Laura Fitzgerald (Green Party) 78 | Bipinchandra Shah (LibDem) 50
Sue Oliver (Labour Party) has been re-elected to represent the Kempston North ward.
The turnout was 32 per cent.
Kempston South
Carl Meader (Labour) 902 – Elected | Barry Ryan (Conservative) 113 | Janet Trengrove (LibDem) | Sanjay Patel (Green Party) 31
Carl Meader (Labour Party) has been re-elected to represent Kempston South, winning 82.7 per cent of the votes cast.
The turnout was 33.5 per cent.
Kempston West
James Valentine (Labour) 615 – Elected | Elizabeth Wootton (Conservative) 191 | Paramjeet Kaur (LibDem) 60 | James Long (Green Party) 26 | Markus Keaney (Communist Party of Britain) 5
James Valentine (Labour Party) has been re-elected to represent Kempston West.
The turnout was 28.9 per cent.
Renhold and Ravensden
Nicola Gribble (Independent) 563 – Elected | Fiona Cardinale (Conservative) 397 | Melanie Purves (Labour) 98 | Conrad Longmore (LibDem) 78
Nicola Gribble (Independent) has been elected to represent the new Renhold and Ravensden Ward.
The turnout was 37 per cent.
Riseley
Martin Tower (Conservative) 865 – Elected | Min Rodriquez 265 | Joanne Hill (Green Party) | Lorna Marchant (LibDem) 121
Martin Towler (Conservative Party) has been re-elected to represent Riseley Ward.
The turnout was 44 per cent.
Riverfield
Billy Thompson (LibDem) 524 – Elected | John Robertson (Conservative) 223 | Neil Mann (Labour) 143 | Daniel Stachowiak (Green Party) 56
Billy Thompson (Liberal Democrat) has been elected as the first councillor for the new Riverfield ward.
The turnout was 32.3 per cent.
Sharnbrook
Doug McMurdo (Independent) 946 – Elected | Douglas Hansen-Luke (Conservative) 252 | Thomas McEwan (Labour) 123 | Paul Stekelis (LibDem) 90
Doug McMurdo (Independent) has been re-elected to represent Sharnbrook, with 67 per cent of the votes cast.
The turnout was 44.6 per cent.