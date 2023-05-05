The count took place on May 5

Local elections have taken place

Voters flocked to the polls yesterday (May 4) to make their voice heard in this year’s Bedford Borough Council and mayoral election.

Forty-six seats across 28 wards were being fought by 174 candidates. And while other parts of the country held their counts well into the night, here in Bedford the count took place on May 5 at the John Bunyan Sports Centre.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Here are the results so far:

Biddenham

Jon Gambold (Conservative) 442 – Elected | Adrian Spurrell (GreenParty) 423 | Christopher Howes (Labour) 90 | Stelios Mores (LibDem) 40

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jon Gambold (Conservative Party) has been elected as the first councillor for the new Biddenham Ward. Cllr Gambold was the ward councillor for the Bromham & Biddenham Ward. This is a new ward following boundary changes by the Local Government Boundary Commission for England.

The turnout was 41.4 per cent.

Brickhill

Advertisement

Advertisement

Wendy Rider (Liberal Democrat) and Charles Royden (Liberal Democrat) have been elected as the councillors for Brickhill ward.

Great Barford

Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative) 781 – Elected | Toby Waltham (Green Party) 160 | Malcolm Smith (LibDem) 103 | Harvey Stimson (Labour) 73

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phillippa Martin-Moran-Bryant (Conservative Party) has been re-elected as the ward councillor for Great Barford.

The turnout was 40.9 per cent.

Great Denham

Jim Weir (Conservative) 623 – Elected | Joanna Szaub-Newton (LibDem) 295 | Mohammad Teahleel (Labour) 132 | Tim Crowhust (Green Party) 42

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jim Weir has been elected to represent the new Great Denham Ward. He was the ward councillor for the Kempston Rural ward.

The turnout was 34.8 per cent.

Greyfriars

Ben Foley (Green Party) 274 – Elected | Sudesh Rani (Labour) 223 | Syedur Rahman (Independent) 144 | Karen Boyes (Conservative) 67 | Nigel Spencer (LibDem) 43 | Paul Mannion (Trade Unionist and Socialist Coalition) 6

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ben Foley (Green Party) has been elected as the first ever councillor for the new Greyfriars ward.

The turnout was 26.5 per cent.

Harrold

Alison Foster (Conservative) 789 – Elected | James Thomson (LibDem) 190 | David Bevan (Labour) 164 | Niamh Lynch (Green Party) 160

Advertisement

Advertisement

Alison Foster (Conservative Party) has been re-elected to represent Harrold Ward.

The turnout was 40.9 per cent.

Kempston North

Sue Oliver (Labour) 665 – Elected | Elizabeth Hedison (Conservative) 233 | Laura Fitzgerald (Green Party) 78 | Bipinchandra Shah (LibDem) 50

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sue Oliver (Labour Party) has been re-elected to represent the Kempston North ward.

The turnout was 32 per cent.

Kempston South

Carl Meader (Labour) 902 – Elected | Barry Ryan (Conservative) 113 | Janet Trengrove (LibDem) | Sanjay Patel (Green Party) 31

Advertisement

Advertisement

Carl Meader (Labour Party) has been re-elected to represent Kempston South, winning 82.7 per cent of the votes cast.

The turnout was 33.5 per cent.

Kempston West

James Valentine (Labour) 615 – Elected | Elizabeth Wootton (Conservative) 191 | Paramjeet Kaur (LibDem) 60 | James Long (Green Party) 26 | Markus Keaney (Communist Party of Britain) 5

Advertisement

Advertisement

James Valentine (Labour Party) has been re-elected to represent Kempston West.

The turnout was 28.9 per cent.

Renhold and Ravensden

Nicola Gribble (Independent) 563 – Elected | Fiona Cardinale (Conservative) 397 | Melanie Purves (Labour) 98 | Conrad Longmore (LibDem) 78

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nicola Gribble (Independent) has been elected to represent the new Renhold and Ravensden Ward.

The turnout was 37 per cent.

Riseley

Martin Tower (Conservative) 865 – Elected | Min Rodriquez 265 | Joanne Hill (Green Party) | Lorna Marchant (LibDem) 121

Advertisement

Advertisement

Martin Towler (Conservative Party) has been re-elected to represent Riseley Ward.

The turnout was 44 per cent.

Riverfield

Billy Thompson (LibDem) 524 – Elected | John Robertson (Conservative) 223 | Neil Mann (Labour) 143 | Daniel Stachowiak (Green Party) 56

Advertisement

Advertisement

Billy Thompson (Liberal Democrat) has been elected as the first councillor for the new Riverfield ward.

The turnout was 32.3 per cent.

Sharnbrook

Doug McMurdo (Independent) 946 – Elected | Douglas Hansen-Luke (Conservative) 252 | Thomas McEwan (Labour) 123 | Paul Stekelis (LibDem) 90

Advertisement

Advertisement

Doug McMurdo (Independent) has been re-elected to represent Sharnbrook, with 67 per cent of the votes cast.