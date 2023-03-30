Sachdev Goldi has been selected to run alongside Linda Jack and John Symonds in the Wixams and Wilstead Ward

Sachdev Goldi

A Liberal Democrat candidate for the Wixams and Wilstead Ward said he is concerned about access to local health services.

Sachdev Goldi has been selected to run alongside Linda Jack and John Symonds in the new ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sachdev, who has lived and worked in Bedford borough for over 12 years, said: “I wanted to put myself forward to work for, and serve, the community.

“I, like many others, are concerned about GP services and residents getting timely appointments.

“We need proper health provision in the ward, as far too many residents have to travel to Central Bedfordshire to visit a GP, it is an issue I hear about a lot.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“We need the new Wixams Health Centre now, as well as provision across the ward.

“I am also keen to work with local businesses to support them and enable them to prosper.”

Sachdev has already been out helping others with their campaigning, knocking on doors, and talking to residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Many residents have expressed their concerns at the cost of living crisis and the cost of energy crisis in particular,” he said,

“The government needs to get a grip on this – too many people are struggling to make ends meet.”

Residents can follow Sachdev, Linda and John’s campaign on Facebook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“The new ward of Wixams and Wilstead needs a team of councillors to provide representation and leadership as well as help build the individual community identities of Elstow, Kempston Hardwick, Stewartby, Wilstead and Wixams as we move forward together,” Sachdev said