Charles Royden is seeking reelection in Brickhill

Charles Royden

A LibDem councillor seeking reelection in Brickhill in May’s local elections said the council has worked hard to keep community services open.

Charles Royden, who was first elected to represent Brickhill 16 years ago, said trying to keep providing important services going has been the biggest challenge as a borough councillor.

“All across the country councillors tell me they have the same challenge,” he said.

“We are fortunate in Bedford to have worked hard to keep our community services like libraries and children’s centres going, some councils are literally going bust.”

Charles is running alongside fellow LibDem Wendy Rider, who is also seeking reelection.

“We campaigned to keep Putnoe Walk In Centre [open], residents really supported us and we were successful,” he said.

“I know somebody who probably would have died if they hadn’t been able to go there and get treatment.

“That brings home to me how important our campaign was, it saved lives.

“Residents have asked me to keep campaigning to keep it open and for access to GPs and medical facilities – I won’t let them down,” he said.

Charles said Bedford is “brilliant” and he “appreciates” how fortunate he is to have such a wonderful place to live and to have brought up a family here.

“It feels good to give something back, as a borough councillor you can do so much for the community with things that really matter locally, ” he said.

“This includes issues like road safety, getting roads resurfaced, tacking potholes and speeding.

“I also enjoy working alongside the police who have supported us in dealing with a number of issues including anti-social behaviour,” he said.

“The whole borough benefits when we have a thriving town centre economy.

“There are some really exciting plans for redevelopment of our town centre which I would like to be a part of.

“The Riverside development with a new cinema and restaurants was a great addition.

“I want to make sure that Bedford gets the best it deserves and I will work hard to make sure it does,” he said.

Residents can follow Charles and Wendy’s campaign on Facebook or they can contact Charles by email at [email protected] or call him on 01234 309174.

“Don’t forget to vote, it really matters and we are fortunate to be able to choose who represents us,” Charles said.

