Nicola Gribble is standing as an Independent in Renhold and Ravensden ward

Nicola Gribble

A parish councillor is standing as an Independent candidate in the new Renhold and Ravensden Ward because there are “so many unanswered questions” about East West Rail.

Nicola Gribble, a Renhold resident for 36 years, said: “The biggest challenge facing both of our communities at present is the proposal from East West Rail (EWR) to build a new railway, north out of Bedford station.

“This will cut through some of the most beautiful and productive countryside in North Bedfordshire.

“I have been involved from the start in lobbying for a reconsideration of the chosen route E.

“We galvanised our local community in Renhold and hand delivered nearly 400 handwritten letters, scientific reports and credible alternatives to the proposal almost two years ago.

“We are still waiting for a response from EWR,” she said.

Nicola has been a member of Renhold Parish Council for “a number of years” and was voted in as chair last year.

“I regularly have communication with our rural police team, utility companies, borough departments and the general public,” she said.

“Examples of projects delivered are tree planting in the Spires and Cranbourne Gardens estates, wildflower planting within the parish, securing nearly £1m of funding to replace the water main between Wilden Rd and Top End and regular police patrols to tackle anti-social behaviour.”

Nicola said her “strong record” of delivering within Renhold shows that she is someone that can get things done.

“As we are a newly created ward, I see the massive opportunity of working together and delivering projects that the communities want and believe in,” she said.

“We already are working together in areas such as speed-watch and the Ravensden Team have been offering support and guidance to Renhold Neighbourhood Plan Team.

The Ravensden plan was successfully voted in and adopted earlier this year.

“Renhold’s plan is a year or so away from completion so guidance from others is very welcome.

“We have identified joint initiatives such as footpath improvement that would be a great shared project, after all we are very close neighbours,” she said.

Residents wishing to share their concerns about the borough in general, or in Renhold and Ravensden in particular, can call Nicola on 07955 530234.

“Or just stop me in the street if you see me walking my dogs, I do like to chat,” she said.

“My campaign slogan is: ‘My passion is people and places NOT politics’. I think this says it all.

“I have a great team supporting me, I do realise that we are up against a fully funded political establishment, but we are working from the heart with self-belief and the desire to do the right thing,” she said.

A list of all the candidates standing in the Renhold and Ravensden Ward can be found here – www.bedford.gov.uk/media/5835/.

Beth West, CEO, East West Railway Company, said: “For people living in Bedford, the new railway will open up new journeys, cut travel times, ease traffic congestion and increase job prospects.”

She added that EWR is prioritising ways to mitigate the impact of a new railway on the local countryside in Bedfordshire.