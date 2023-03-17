Bedford Elections: Make a positive change instead of just moaning - LibDem Castle & Newnham candidate

Tom Pattinson running alongside Hilde Hendrickx in the Castle & Newnham Ward

Tom Pattinson

Instead on “just moaning” a LibDem candidate for Bedford’s Castle & Newnham Ward wants to use his experience to “make a positive change”.

Tom Pattinson, who was “born and bred in Bedford”, has been selected by Bedford Borough Liberal Democrats to run alongside Hilde Hendrickx in the newly-formed Castle & Newnham Ward.

“I’m one of the many people that sometimes complain about how things are,” Tom said.

“But instead of just moaning, I feel it’s my responsibility to try to use my experience to make a positive change.”

Tom said his career has been all about “getting things done”.

“This has included building and launching companies with diverse international teams in complex environments,” he said.

“I have launched Time Out magazine in China, I’ve launched Vogue magazine in Sweden.

“I have created art fairs, opened restaurants, and more recently helped rejuvenate a local football club in Bedford.

“I have spent the last two decades being brought in to get things done and now I would love to use that experience to get things done here in my home town.”

If elected rejuvenating the town centre will be very much a priority for Tom.

“Improving access to the town centre and improving public transport will directly benefit residents of the ward and the town centre,” he said.

“I want to support the growth of business in Bedford.

“We live in an age where the daily commute is a thing of the past, and we can start a business with little more than a laptop.

“Just because High Street shopping has been in decline doesn’t mean our town centres can’t still be the heart and soul of the town.

“Empowering the young people of Bedford, supporting them professionally, and creating a pipeline through education to start their own businesses could see us really revive our town centre.

“I want to remove obstacles that will allow more businesses and investment in the town centre,” he said.

Tom said he got involved in politics in the run-up to the Brexit vote, and he has continued to campaign with the LibDems, including delivering the FOCUS newsletter.

Tom said he is “amazed” how responsive residents have been on the doorstep.

“Residents have taken the time to really share their experiences and what is most important to them right now.

“While issues such as traffic and street conditions do come up, people are aware that during this cost-of-living crisis money needs to be channelled to the most vulnerable in our communities,” he said.

Residents can follow Tom’s campaign on Facebook or Twitter (@TomPattinson01). They can also email [email protected]

“I am now ready to take the next step up and take on the role of councillor,” he said.