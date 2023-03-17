Henna Khanum will be running alongside councillor Dean Crofts in May’s local elections

Henna Khanum

A LibDem candidate for Kingsbrook said she can be a “strong voice” for all of Bedford’s diverse communities.

“I have lived experience as a daughter of immigrants and the challenges that immigrants face, such as integration and language skills,” Henna said.

“And I believe I can be a strong voice on the council for all of our diverse communities in Bedford borough.”

Henna said she has always wanted to serve the community in one way or another.

“In 2014 I worked for a local charity in Bedford, Sports for well-being,” she said.

“We worked with women from ethnic minorities in the community, who wanted to learn English as well as do sports.

“I also helped set up the Aysha Academy Trust on Midland Road.

“I am passionate about women’s rights, especially women who live in deprived areas,” she added.

“I also feel very strongly about having community centres and youth centres for children and teenagers.”

Henna has been involved with the local Liberal Democrat team in Kingsbrook for a while.

“We had been expecting councillors Dean Crofts and Patrick Solomon to restand this May,” she said.

“But after the sad and sudden death of Patrick I was approached to stand.

“Patrick was a great man and I can only hope to carry on his good work in the community and on the council,” she said.

The LibDem team has been out speaking to Kingsbrook residents, who have raised a number of issues, such as street lighting and parking.

“Many of the roads in Kingsbrook are quite narrow and residents are concerned inconsiderate parking may hamper access for emergency services,” Henna said.

“I am proactive and care about what people need and want in the local community and I will do my best to provide what I can for the community.

In Kingsbrook we need more visible community policing, and I would also like to see more activities for the teenagers and young children,” she said.

Residents can follow Henna’s campaign on Instagram (@khanumhenna), and can contact her by email, [email protected] or write to her – 233 Cardington Road, Bedford, MK42 0DA.

Or they can follow Henna and the Kingsbrook Liberal Democrat FOCUS Team on Facebook.

“I am truly honoured to have been asked to stand in these elections,” Henna said.