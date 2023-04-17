News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Elections: LibDem councillor stands for re-election because he "loves getting things done"

Michael Headley is standing in Putnoe ward

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 17th Apr 2023, 17:17 BST
Updated 17th Apr 2023, 17:29 BST
Michael HeadleyMichael Headley
Michael Headley

A LibDem councillor is seeking re-election in Putnoe ward as he loves “getting things done” in the community.

Michael Headley was first elected to represent Putnoe in 1994: ” I want Putnoe to continue to be a great place to live and I will be a strong voice, speaking up for our area.

“We will continue to protect local services like our wonderful Putnoe Library and fight for the long term future of Putnoe Walk-in Centre.

“I love getting things done in Putnoe, to make the area better for residents,” he said.

Micheal said in his nearly 29 years as a councillor, the biggest challenge was the height of the Covid pandemic.

“We were working alongside the mayor, colleagues and council officers to support residents and keep vital services available.

“It was a difficult time for so many people, and we all wanted to make sure the council responded well, working alongside volunteers and key workers to support residents,” he said.

Residents can follow Michael’s campaign on Facebook or they can email him at [email protected] if they want to know more.

“I am grateful for the trust voters have put in me since my first election here in 1994,” Michael said.

“I pledge that I will continue to work hard for Putnoe – to keep in touch and be here for residents.

“It’s a great community here and an honour to be our representative on the council,” he said.

A list of all the candidates standing in Putnoe can be found here.

