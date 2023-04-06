News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Elections: LibDem councillor standing for election again says she still has 'much to give' Brickhill

Wendy Rider is standing in Brickhil

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 7th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
Wendy RiderWendy Rider
Wendy Rider

A LibDem councillor seeking reelection said she still has “much to give” to Brickhill residents.

Wendy Rider said: “I enjoy helping residents resolve their issues and wish to continue to serve and support residents in the ward.

“I believe I still have much to give to the residents of Brickhill.”

Wendy, a councillor for 14 years, is campaigning alongside Charles Royden in May’s local election.

“I constantly hear from residents that they appreciate that we, as their local councillors, are always contactable and that we are the only ones they see,” Wendy said.

“Brickhill residents need a team of councillors with a proven history of working hard for the ward.

“Charles Royden and I work hard, and are accessible day-in, day-out all year round.

Residents can contact Wendy via email, [email protected] or by calling 01234 303254.

They can also follow the LibDem campaign in Brickhill on Facebook.

“I have lived in Bedford for 48 years, and over that time have seen many changes.

“And I would like to feel that I can help in making further changes that will benefit residents,” she said.

All the candidates for the Brickhill Ward can be found here.

