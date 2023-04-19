Hilde Hendrickx is standing in the Newnham ward

Hilde Hendrickx

A LibDem councillor seeking re-election in a new ward said it’s rewarding to make “a tangible difference” to neighbourhoods.

Hilde Hendrickx was first elected in 2019 to represent the Newnham ward.

“It has been an absolute privilege to represent the Newnham residents together with my colleague Jake Sampson,” Hilde said.

“I am grateful for the trust residents put in me, I hope I have done them justice.

“Following a boundary review, the Electoral Commission split Newnham ward into two.

“One part forms the new Riverfield ward and the other half of Newham ward combines with part of the former Castle ward to become Castle & Newnham ward.

“I live in the Castle Road area and I want to continue to represent the people in my neighbourhood.

“So I am standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate in Castle & Newnham ward together with Tom Pattinson.

“I will miss representing Riverfield but they have a great local Liberal Democrat candidate in Billy Thompson,” she said.

Hilde said she made sure that she was a “councillor for everyone” during her first term.

“I find it very important to be there for every resident in the ward, to be approachable.

“It doesn’t matter who you are, where you come from, what you do, what party you vote for.

“We have definitely been busy, both helping people with individual issues and changing the ward for the better.

“Sometimes you can’t get the result residents want,” she added.

“That is difficult but people usually appreciate you trying. I have also learnt that it is hard to please everyone.

“On the doorstep, you can regularly hear deep frustration about politics, with some people disengaging entirely.

“I would really urge people to use their right to vote. It gives you a say on important issues that affect you and if you don’t vote other people get to choose who represents you,” she said.

Residents can follow Hilde’s and Tom’s campaign on Facebook.

Or they can contact Hilde via email, [email protected], or by calling 07905 889326.

“As a councillor, you can make a tangible difference to your neighbourhood and the people who live there which is very rewarding,” Hilde said.

“There is still so much more to do and I look forward to working with residents in Castle & Newnham to get it done.”