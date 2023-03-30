John Symonds has been selected to run alongside Linda Jack and Sachdev Goldi in the Wixams and Wilstead ward

John Symonds

A Liberal Democrat candidate for the new Wixams and Wilstead Ward said his parish council experience has given him a “useful insight into local politics”.

John Symonds has been selected to run alongside Linda Jack and Sachdev Goldi in the new ward.

John, who has lived in the borough for 35 years, served on the Stewartby and Kempston Hardwick Parish Council for over 20 years, including 15 years as either chair or vice chair.

“I have also served on the Borough’s Town and Parish Council Network and again chaired this body,” he said.

“I also sit on a number of other community bodies, such as The Marston Vale Middle School Academy and the Wootton Charities Trust.

“I decided to stand because of the good work the Liberal Democrats do locally in the borough and to carry on the legacy from councillor Tim Hill, who is standing down as Elstow and Stewartbty Councillors at this election, and to continue serving the community as I have done previously.”

John said his record on the parish council shows that he is someone who can get things done.

“Stewartby was one of the first parish councils to erect Christmas Lights and in conjunction with Persimmons Homes we saw a new Sports field and Bowls Club built with the aid of Councillor Law [a Stewartby parish councillor].

“We undertook a number of infrastructure projects which benefited local residents,” he said.

John said infrastructure in the area is of particular concern to him.

“I am particularly keen to input and develop future Local Plans as well as ensuring any new developments are sustainable, sympathetic to their surroundings,” he said.

“As well as ensuring we have the infrastructure for new and existing residents such as schools, health facilities, transport options and local shops.”

Residents can follow John, Sachdev, and Linda’s campaign on Facebook.