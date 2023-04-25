Max Royden

A LibDem candidate is seeking re-election to Putnoe to continue to give the ward a “strong voice”.

Max Royden was first elected in 2019 and is standing again alongside Michael Headly for the ward, which has increased in size following boundary changes.

“Having served my first four years, some of it during the challenges of the pandemic, I can see clearly what a difference we can make in our area,” Max said.

“I want to continue to serve residents and be a strong voice as councillor for Putnoe

“The ward has been increased in size this year with the addition of streets to the north of Chiltern Ave and we are really pleased with the great reception we’ve had in this area as well,” he said.

“The biggest challenge [in my first term] has been delivering on continuing to improve and maintain the services in Putnoe when the council has faced huge funding pressures from government cuts.

“However, we will always make sure we protect vital frontline services as a top priority,” he said.

Residents can follow Max’s campaign on Facebook or they can email him at [email protected].

“My priority is to continue to deal with the issues that residents raise,” Max said.

“This includes increasing investment in renewing pavements and roads, tackling antisocial behaviour and looking after our parks and green spaces.

“I want to make sure that valued local services in our area, like Putnoe Library and the NHS Putnoe Walk-in centre are protected,” he said.

