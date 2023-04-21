Tim Caswell

A LibDem candidate seeking re-election said being a councillor gave him the opportunity to make things better in the area where he grew up and went to school.

Tim Caswell said: “The main reason I am standing again is that I love Goldington and the people who live there.

“We have taken up over 600 cases from benefits to housing issues and tried to make improvements every day by reporting potholes, fly-tipping and anti-social behaviour.

“The biggest challenge has been parking,” he added.

“We have made some improvements and have more planned – if we win.”

Residents can follow Tim’s and Christine’s campaign on Facebook. They can also call Tim on 07949 213464 or email him via [email protected].

“The opportunity to serve the community, together with my amazing ward colleague and friend Christine McHugh, for another four years, will be an honour and a privilege for me,” he said.