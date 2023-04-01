Bedford Elections: LibDem activist pledges to support the most vulnerable

Nigel Spencer is the LibDem candidate for Bedford's new Greyfriars Ward

Nigel Spencer

The LibDem candidate for Bedford’s new Greyfriars Ward said he is keen to support the most vulnerable.

Nigel Spencer, a borough resident for 30 years, said: “I have been involved in the community in many ways, from working at the Prebend Day Centre to co-founding the Companions charity which offered former prisoners and vulnerable people work experience and a route into employment.

“I believe I can offer even more to our communities by being a councillor.

“I am keen to support the most vulnerable in our communities, particularly with the current Cost of Living Crisis and also to stand up for our area.

“It is an exciting time for Greyfrairs Ward with lots of regeneration and redevelopment projects.

“But it is important that residents are represented in the decision-making process – I will ensure this happens.

A long-time LibDem activist, Nigel said he has been speaking to residents for “quite a while”.

“The main issue facing residents in Greyfrairs is the Cost of Living Crisis with many residents not sure how they will cope with the increase in prices, rents and energy costs,” he said.

Residents can follow Nigel’s campaign on Facebook.

“We need someone who will stand up for all our residents and communities.