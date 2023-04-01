News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
23 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s final radio show to be rebroadcast on Easter Sunday
20 hours ago Gladiators legend dies aged 59 after cancer battle
21 hours ago Heathrow security staff start 10-day strike affecting Easter travels
21 hours ago Tributes pour as dad and son shot dead six-miles apart are named
22 hours ago Rotten meat in supermarkets report sparks national probe
23 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s husband shares the last picture they took together

Bedford Elections: LibDem activist pledges to support the most vulnerable

Nigel Spencer is the LibDem candidate for Bedford's new Greyfriars Ward

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 1st Apr 2023, 07:00 BST
Nigel Spencer
Nigel Spencer
Nigel Spencer

The LibDem candidate for Bedford’s new Greyfriars Ward said he is keen to support the most vulnerable.

Nigel Spencer, a borough resident for 30 years, said: “I have been involved in the community in many ways, from working at the Prebend Day Centre to co-founding the Companions charity which offered former prisoners and vulnerable people work experience and a route into employment.

“I believe I can offer even more to our communities by being a councillor.

Most Popular

“I am keen to support the most vulnerable in our communities, particularly with the current Cost of Living Crisis and also to stand up for our area.

“It is an exciting time for Greyfrairs Ward with lots of regeneration and redevelopment projects.

“But it is important that residents are represented in the decision-making process – I will ensure this happens.

A long-time LibDem activist, Nigel said he has been speaking to residents for “quite a while”.

“The main issue facing residents in Greyfrairs is the Cost of Living Crisis with many residents not sure how they will cope with the increase in prices, rents and energy costs,” he said.

Residents can follow Nigel’s campaign on Facebook.

“We need someone who will stand up for all our residents and communities.

“It is an exciting time to be in Greyfrairs, and I will ensure resident’s voices are heard, redevelopment cannot just be about gentrification but must take into account the views of those who already live in the Greyfriars, Midland Road area and town centre,” Nigel said.

BedfordResidentsCost of living crisis