Abu Sultan

Abu Sultan is seeking reelection as a Labour councillor for Cauldwell so he can continue on his promise to make the ward one of the best in Bedford.

Abu is running alongside fellow ward councillor Fouzia Atiq, and due to boundary changes they will be joined by a third candidate, Harish Thaper.

Abu said: “When Fouzia and I stood for election in 2019, we promised our residents that we would make Cauldwell one of the best wards in the borough to work and live in.

“Cauldwell, with its high social deprivation, has specific needs compared to other wards in the borough.

“Since being elected, Fouzia and I have worked tirelessly to make Cauldwell a safer and greener ward,” he said.

Abu said some of the projects they have helped to deliver include resurfacing major roads and footpaths, new bus shelters on Ampthill Road and Elstow Road, the Safer School Street pilot, protecting green spaces, using technology to reduce antisocial behaviour, and making the ward’s roads safer.

“The installation of the Zebra crossing on Elstow Road and Pelican crossing on Kempston Road were our personal highlights,” he said.

“These crossings significantly reduce the risk of accidents, particularly for vulnerable pedestrians such as children, the elderly, and those with disabilities.

“This is not an exhaustive list of what we have delivered in our first term,” he said.

“Cauldwell needs investment, there are still roads that need resurfacing and pavements that need fixing.

“However, there is one project we are actively supporting and looking forward to being commissioned – the redevelopment of St. John’s station.

“The redevelopment and potential relocation of the station westwards, closer to the hospital, will make the commute to and from Bedford Hospital easier for all service users, staff, and patients.

“People will become less reliant on their cars to get to the hospital, reducing traffic usage on the very busy Ampthill Road,” he said.

Residents can follow Abu, Fouzia and Harish’s campaign on Twitter (@CWLabour) or Facebook.

Abu can be contacted directly via email [email protected] or by calling 07732193752.

“Cauldwell ward is a very diverse ward, Fouzia and I are honoured to have been its representatives on the council,” Abu said.

“We hope with Harish Thaper as the third representative we get the opportunity to continue to serve the residents and work towards making Cauldwell one of the best wards in the borough to work and live in.