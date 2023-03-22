Linda Jack is standing for election in new Wixams and Wilstead Ward, which also covers Stewartby, Kempston Hardwick and most of Elstow

Linda Jack

A LibDem candidate for the Wixams and Wilstead Ward said she risked a charge of mutiny to speak up for others.

Linda Jack said she is “committed” to social justice and is always prepared to speak up for others.

“[This is] something that began when I served with the Intelligence Corps in the Army and got threatened with a charge of mutiny for speaking up for my colleagues,” she said.

“This is also reflected in my Trade Union work, as Unison Branch Secretary for Bedfordshire County Council and currently supporting Unite members with a range of issues.

“I am certainly someone who will do what I can to help in any situation but will also be honest if I am unable to help,” she said.

“The new ward is geographically large, and diverse in terms of issues” Linda said.

“It will need a committed team of councillors who can work together and have the skills and experience to ensure all residents are properly represented.”

Linda has been a borough councillor “some years ago” but had to give it up due to work commitments in London.

“I now more time available and I felt it was a good way to contribute to the community again,” she said,

“I have spent most of my career working with young people, as a teacher, youth worker and foster carer.

“So, I have a real commitment to support our young people to get the very best start in life, something which ultimately benefits all of us,” she said.

Linda will be running alongside Sachdev Goldi and John Symonds as the three Bedford Borough Liberal Democrat candidates for the ward and residents can follow their campaign on Facebook (facebook.com/WixamsWilsteadLibDems).

Linda added: “The dissolution with politics at the moment is very worrying.

“Effective local government is as important as national government.

“The most disheartening thing I hear is ‘you are all the same’ – no we are not all the same.

“Most people go into politics, locally or nationally, because they really want to make a difference to their community.

“Whether you share my values or political views or not, please use your democratic right to elect the person you believe will best represent you.