Bedford Elections: Healthcare in Bedford key issue for LibDem councillor hoping for your vote

A LibDem councillor seeking reelection in the De Parys ward next month said the provision of health services is a big issue for Bedford residents.
Henry Vann, who was first elected in 2011, said: “The lack of GP provision, the need for a long-term commitment to Putnoe Walk-in centre (we have won an extension of the contract for now), and a long term investment plan for our hospital are all key.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I have spent many years fighting against proposed cuts to Bedford Hospital and now want its maintenance programme and capital investment plan to be fully public.
“My family has used many of these services and they matter to all of us in Bedford,” he said.
Henry has always represented De Parys.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I was born in North Wing Hospital and grew up here,” he said. “And now I work in the ward as a secondary school teacher (of history and politics) too.”
He added that his biggest challenge as a councillor has been the cuts to the council’s funding.
“In 2014/15 the council received around £35m from the main central Government grant, this year [it was] £6.9m.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“Despite this, we have managed to protect services whilst minimising impact on the most vulnerable and those who need help. But it gets harder every time,” he said.
Residents can follow Henry’s and David’s campaign on Facebook, or they can contact Henry via email, [email protected], or write to 280 Goldington Road, Bedford, MK40 3EF.
Henry can also be found at facebook.com/BedfordVann.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“It may be a cliche for a councillor to point at potholes or take a photo of them getting the job done,” Henry said when explaining why he is seeking reelection.
“But as a Liberal Democrat and a passionate believer in community politics, a thank you letter from a mobility-scooter using resident after getting the pavement from his house to Ellis Road bus stop fixed so that he could get into town is a pretty strong reminder of why we do what we do and always keeps me motivated,” he said.