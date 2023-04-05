Bedford Elections: Green candidates says everyone needs someone to fight their corner

Paul Edmonds is standing in the Castle Newnham Ward

Paul Edmonds

A Green Party candidate for the Castle Newnham Ward said he is standing as “everyone needs someone to help fight their corner”.

Paul Edmonds, a Bedford resident for 20 years, is standing alongside Lucy Bywater in the new council ward.

He said: “Coming from poverty I am keen that all people be released from the stress and hardships that cause so much damage to us as individuals, families and the community at large.

“Everyone needs someone to help fight their corner and, having fed the homeless in Bedford for eight years, I know that hard work is required to improve people’s lives,” he said.

Paul said he has a track record of working hard and getting things done.

“I started a business from my spare room, and it grew to employ over 100 people,” he said.

“We challenged and beat the biggest agencies in the UK.

“It required steel and grit to get through it – I even worked 24 hours once.

“But what really motivates me isn’t money, it’s doing what I can to make the world a better place.

“If elected, I’m not going be one of those people that just go along with just accepting what the council says if I feel it is wrong for the town and its people,” he said.

“My previous forays into local politics have been more going to the council and asking awkward questions a few times.

“In 2016, I put forward the notion of Housing First, the principle is that housing homeless people is not only better for them, but it is also better for the larger community and makes more sense financially,” he said.

Paul added that he has worked with various local charities and has been a permanent non-Sikh volunteer with the Bedford Langar for nearly eight years.

“Castle Newnham is a great place to live, but on the doorstep people often report problems from traffic levels and dangerous speeding,” he said.

“And these also link to less obvious harm to health from air pollution.

“Helping to reduce the dependency on cars, where possible, by pressing for more reliable buses and much better walking and cycling infrastructure are all vital.

“Decent alternatives to car ownership are needed as we are in easy reach of services.

“These are win-wins for health, the environment and people’s pockets.

“Problems related to anti-social behaviour linked to drug addiction and dealing also affect people’s quality of life, especially those living close to or in the town centre.

“These are complex issues but I want everyone to feel safe,” he said.

Residents can follow Paul’s campaign on Facebook and they can contact him via email, [email protected] or by calling 07762 835446.

“Strong and vibrant communities are at the heart of positive change,” Paul said.

“But, so many of us are weakened by food and fuel poverty, as well as debt and this leaves us feeling insecure and divided.

