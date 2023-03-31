Bedford Elections: Former councillor 'passionate' about the area is standing for election again

Liberal Democrat candidate Jasbir Parmar is running alongside Louise Crofts for Kempston Central and East

Jasbir Parmar

A local businessman is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Kempston Central and East as he is “passionate” about the area.

Jasbir Parmar, who is running alongside Louise Crofts, said: “I have always taken a keen interest in serving the various communities of Kempston and Bedford.

“I was previously a councillor and as I now have some more time available feel it is a good time to return to the council.

Jasbir, who has owned and run public facing businesses in Bedford and Kempston for over 25 years, added: “I am passionate about our area and want to see a cleaner and neater Kempston.

“We need better GP services and facilities in Kempston, and across the whole Borough.

“I have a track record of getting things done, I have undertaken many issues in the past and had positive outcomes.

“I have served the community as a councillor, postmaster and chair of Bedfordshire Police Independent Advisory Group,” he said.

Residents can follow Jasbir, Louise and the Kempston LibDem team on Facebook.

