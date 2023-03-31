Bedford Elections: Former councillor 'passionate' about the area is standing for election again

A local businessman is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Kempston Central and East as he is “passionate” about the area.
Jasbir Parmar, who is running alongside Louise Crofts, said: “I have always taken a keen interest in serving the various communities of Kempston and Bedford.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I was previously a councillor and as I now have some more time available feel it is a good time to return to the council.
Jasbir, who has owned and run public facing businesses in Bedford and Kempston for over 25 years, added: “I am passionate about our area and want to see a cleaner and neater Kempston.
“We need better GP services and facilities in Kempston, and across the whole Borough.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I have a track record of getting things done, I have undertaken many issues in the past and had positive outcomes.
“I have served the community as a councillor, postmaster and chair of Bedfordshire Police Independent Advisory Group,” he said.
Advertisement
Advertisement
“I understand the community and its concerns as I have been in regular and close contact with them day in and day out for over 25 years,” he said.