Bedford Elections: Former councillor 'passionate' about the area is standing for election again

Liberal Democrat candidate Jasbir Parmar is running alongside Louise Crofts for Kempston Central and East

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 31st Mar 2023, 12:36 BST
Updated 31st Mar 2023, 12:37 BST
Jasbir Parmar
Jasbir Parmar
Jasbir Parmar

A local businessman is standing as a Liberal Democrat candidate for Kempston Central and East as he is “passionate” about the area.

Jasbir Parmar, who is running alongside Louise Crofts, said: “I have always taken a keen interest in serving the various communities of Kempston and Bedford.

“I was previously a councillor and as I now have some more time available feel it is a good time to return to the council.

Jasbir, who has owned and run public facing businesses in Bedford and Kempston for over 25 years, added: “I am passionate about our area and want to see a cleaner and neater Kempston.

“We need better GP services and facilities in Kempston, and across the whole Borough.

“I have a track record of getting things done, I have undertaken many issues in the past and had positive outcomes.

“I have served the community as a councillor, postmaster and chair of Bedfordshire Police Independent Advisory Group,” he said.

Residents can follow Jasbir, Louise and the Kempston LibDem team on Facebook.

“I understand the community and its concerns as I have been in regular and close contact with them day in and day out for over 25 years,” he said.

