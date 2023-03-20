News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Elections: Experience in 'getting things done' in education sector will help in councillor role says LibDem candidate

John Manning has been selected by Bedford Borough Liberal Democrats to run alongside councillor Jon Abbot

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 20th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT
Updated 20th Mar 2023, 16:37 GMT
John Manning
A LibDem candidate for Bedford borough’s new Clapham and Oakley Ward said his education sector experience is “very transferable” to the role of a councillor.

John Manning has been selected by Bedford Borough Liberal Democrats to run alongside councillor Jon Abbot in May’s election.

“I have a number of years of experience in getting things done in the education sector, implementing change and ensuring it is carried out from the beginning to the end,” he said.

“A key part of this is building consensus across different communities and always being held accountable for the change I implement.

“I see this as very transferable to the role of a councillor.

John said that although he has never stood for public office before, he has a “deep understanding” of how local government works.

“As I have worked within local government since 2002 and so have experience of what works and what doesn’t,” he said.

John, who has lived in the borough for four years, said his experience of seeing what doesn’t work in local government was one of the drivers behind him standing for election.

“My whole career has been based in education and have gained a wide experience working under a number of different political administrations,” he said.

John said his priorities for ward, if elected, is speaking to utility companies to “urgently” address the problems with the water and gas supplies in Clapham.

And “more action” needs to be taken on traffic speeds between Milton Ernest and Clapham.

Residents can keep up with John and Jon’s campaign on Facebook (Facebook.com/ClaphamOakleyLibDems).

If they want to contact John directly, they can call 07871 799189, email [email protected], or write to him at 47 Bridle Drive, Clapham, MK41 6BB.

“I have already met a number of local residents and I am looking forward to meeting even more on the doorstep in the run up to May elections,” he said.

