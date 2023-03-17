Bedford Elections: 'Everyone wants a councillor who listens' says LibDem Shortstown candidate

Stephen Bowering is running alongside Leigh Coombes as the LibDem candidates for the new ward

Stephen Bowering

A LibDem candidate for the new Shortstown Ward said although the villages have their own individual needs, they all want a councillor that listens.

Stephen Bowering is running alongside Leigh Coombes as the LibDem candidates for the new ward, which includes Cardington, Cople, and Cotton End.

A borough resident for over ten years, Stephen has been a party member for a number of years, and has already been knocking on doors to hear residents’ concerns.

“Residents have been very kind and welcoming,” he said.

“Each village has different needs, Cardington residents have raised the need for better road network, Cople residents have expressed a desire for a new park, Cotton End residents are keen to keep their village identity, and Shortstown residents have talked about the need for improved GP services, and also asked about the possibility of a pub for the area.

“The vast majority of residents have said they want a local councillor who listens to them and doesn’t take them for granted,” he said.

Residents can keep up with Stephen and Leigh’s campaign by liking their Facebook page (facebook.com/ShortstownLibDems).

Stephen said: “I have a close connection with Cople through my wife, and I love the history of Shortstown and Cardington and would like to keep its history alive.

“I want to ensure that people’s views are heard and acted upon and make sure residents get the services they need and the right support.”