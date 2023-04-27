The democratic process will stop if people don’t take part, the Conservative candidate for Goldington said.

Bernard Jones, a Bedford resident for 20 years, said: “I think that it is important that all opinions, political or otherwise, are given a voice, and that the electorate has the opportunity to vote for people who represent their views and principles.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“As a councillor, or a campaigner, not only are you helping and supporting your communities, you are also contributing to the essential democratic process without which our society doesn’t function,” he said,

Bernard is concerned about two policy areas; education and housing.

“I’ve had a young family, and I’ve been a school governor,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So I have some appreciation of the concerns that parents have around their children’s education.

“It is important that all children can be given full access to an education that challenges them to perform to their strengths.

“Like many parents, I hope that one day my children will be able to buy their own home, and I’m keen to investigate all avenues to make this an affordable dream,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bernard said his previous experience in politics goes back many years but it was always in a support role.

“Despite the cynicism that you come across I know that there are a lot of very dedicated and hard working people in local politics,” he said.

Residents can contact Bernard about his campaign via email at [email protected].

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Residents across the borough are unhappy with the general state of affairs,” Bernard said.

“Whether it’s support for rural areas or the general decline of the town over the last 14 years of this current administration.

“Having a directly elected mayor only seems to have concentrated power in the hands of a few rather than deliver ambitious results for the whole borough,” he said.