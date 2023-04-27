News you can trust since 1845
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
16 hours ago Huge manhunt underway after ‘suspicious’ death of pregnant teacher
8 hours ago RMT announce strike action on day of Eurovision after rejecting offer
10 hours ago Murder probe into death of pregnant teacher - man’s body found
10 hours ago Jerry Springer, legendary talk show host, dead at 79
13 hours ago Disney+ Welcome to Wrexham season 2: release date and how to watch
13 hours ago Next week’s nurses’ strike ruled ‘partly unlawful’

Bedford Elections: Education and housing key concerns for Conservative candidate for Goldington

Bernard Jones is standing in the Goldington ward

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 28th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST

The democratic process will stop if people don’t take part, the Conservative candidate for Goldington said.

Bernard Jones, a Bedford resident for 20 years, said: “I think that it is important that all opinions, political or otherwise, are given a voice, and that the electorate has the opportunity to vote for people who represent their views and principles.

“As a councillor, or a campaigner, not only are you helping and supporting your communities, you are also contributing to the essential democratic process without which our society doesn’t function,” he said,

Most Popular

Bernard is concerned about two policy areas; education and housing.

“I’ve had a young family, and I’ve been a school governor,” he said.

“So I have some appreciation of the concerns that parents have around their children’s education.

“It is important that all children can be given full access to an education that challenges them to perform to their strengths.

“Like many parents, I hope that one day my children will be able to buy their own home, and I’m keen to investigate all avenues to make this an affordable dream,” he said.

Bernard said his previous experience in politics goes back many years but it was always in a support role.

“Despite the cynicism that you come across I know that there are a lot of very dedicated and hard working people in local politics,” he said.

Residents can contact Bernard about his campaign via email at [email protected].

“Residents across the borough are unhappy with the general state of affairs,” Bernard said.

“Whether it’s support for rural areas or the general decline of the town over the last 14 years of this current administration.

“Having a directly elected mayor only seems to have concentrated power in the hands of a few rather than deliver ambitious results for the whole borough,” he said.

A full list of the candidates standing in the Goldington ward can be found here.

Related topics:BedfordResidents