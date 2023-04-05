Jon Abbott is standing for election in the new Clapham and Oakley ward

Jon Abbott

A LibDem councillor seeking reelection said Covid was his biggest challenge as a first time ward representative.

Jon Abbott was elected to represent the Oakley ward four years ago, and following boundary changes he is now standing alongside John Manning as the LibDem candidates for the new Clapham and Oakley ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have been proud to represent Stevington, Pavenham and Oakley for the last four years,” he said.

“And I look forward to representing the residents of Clapham and Oakley after the election.

“Representing my residents during the pandemic, I had to use alternative methods of communication to ensure that I was able to keep in touch.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It was tough not being able to have face to face contact and so not be able to run my monthly face to face surgeries in each village.

“I have really enjoyed representing my current residents and have been proud to ensure that all three villages in my ward have been represented equally,” he said.

“I run 15-20 miles a week around the villages of Clapham and Oakley, this allows me a great opportunity to pick up issues and problems that may need resolving.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“And to understand and appreciate the local environment where I am very fortunate to live,” he said.

Jon said his ward, as well as the whole borough, needs clarity from central government on the future of local transport.

“In terms of rail, road investment and other public transport, we need a properly supported bus network.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“With the local authority being able to have more control over the bus operators to ensure the rural communities do not become even further isolated,” he said.

Residents can follow Jon and John’s campaign on Facebook (facebook.com/ClaphamOakleyLibDems), or they can contact Jon via email [email protected] or write to 13 The Furlong, Oakley, Bedford, MK43 7RD.

“I originally decided to stand for the borough council in 2019 when my predecessor decided to stand down after 38 years of representing Oakley and later on Pavenham and Stevington as well,” Jon said.

“Having been a parish councillor alongside them, I saw the impact that they were able to make on behalf of the local community and I wanted to continue their work.

Advertisement

Advertisement