Peter Stephens is standing alongside fellow LibDem Sue Abood in the new Wootton and Kempston Rural ward

Peter Stephens

A Liberal Democrat candidate for Wootton and Kempston Rural said he has a “deep concern” about the state of the NHS.

Peter Stephens, who is standing alongside fellow LibDem Sue Abood in the new ward, said: “I have a deep appreciation of the work and organisation of the Wootton Vale Healthy Living Centre, and I long for them to have all the staff they need, and a purpose-built premises.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Sue Abood and I have set up a petition calling for a fair deal for our health services, residents can sign this at www.bedfordlibdems.org.uk/WoottonGPs.

“I am also concerned about climate collapse, and long for on-street charging points in parts of the ward where cars could not access their own home-based charging points,” he said.

Peter, who has lived in the borough for 15 years, used to work for Bedfordshire County Council.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“So I understand how councils work,” he said.

“I was a founder member of the SDP in 1981 before joining the Liberal Democrats when the SDP and Liberals merged in 1988.

“I have been involved in delivering the local FOCUS leaflets and knocking on doors talking to residents.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I have found residents share my concern about GP provision locally and also my environmental concerns.

Residents can follow Peter and Sue’s campaign on Facebook.

“I hope that my fresh enthusiasm will serve residents well and that they feel they can get in touch with me if I can be of assistance,” Peter said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“It would be a privilege to serve my neighbours and fellow residents of Wootton and Kempston Rural on the council.