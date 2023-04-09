News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Elections: Councillor with more than 20 years experience is hoping for your vote

David Sawyer, a long-time LibDem councillor for the De Parys ward, is seeking reelection

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 10th Apr 2023, 00:00 BST
David SawyerDavid Sawyer
David Sawyer

David Sawyer, a long-time LibDem councillor for the De Parys ward, is seeking reelection in May.

A De Parys councillor for 20 years, David is running alongside Henry Vann, who is also looking to continue to represent the ward’s residents.

David said the biggest challenge as a borough councillor has been dealing with issues raised by residents.

“Particularly housing issues, speeding traffic, inconsiderate car parking, street maintenance, tree maintenance,” he said.

He is standing again as he is keen to continue to “serve the community and help residents with issues of concern to them”.

“The community needs councillors who are prepared to work hard on their behalf all year round,” he said,

“[And residents say they] want ‘councillors who can get things done for us’.”

Residents can follow David’s and Henry’s campaign on Facebook or they can contact David via email, [email protected] or write to 53 Devon Road, Bedford, MK40 3DF.

David can also be found at facebook.com/CllrDavidSawyer/.

