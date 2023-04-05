Bedford Elections: Conservative candidate's pledge to be a helping hand

Phillipa Simms is standing in the new Clapham & Oakley Ward

Phillipa Simms

A Conservative candidate for the new Clapham & Oakley Ward said being a parish councillor has given her the taste for helping people

Phillipa Simms, who is standing alongside Jane Walker (the current Clapham ward councillor) said: “I’ve been on the parish council for 12 years now, and chair for two years. This has given me the taste of being able to help people but doing it collectively and while also giving that personal touch.

“I like dealing with people, finding out about people and if there’s a bit of injustice, such as unfair levels of spending across the borough, it’s good to be able to try and help in the best way possible,” she said.

Phillipa, a Clapham resident for nearly 33 years, has been speaking to residents about their concerns, or “just generally talking to people”, as she calls it.

“They’re talking about the train line, asking why the footpaths are beautiful in certain parts of the town, but they’re not around here, and maybe a bit about potholes, but not as much as you think,” she said.

“Housing development in the rural area is another obvious concern, especially when we have had recent issues with the existing water and gas supplies in the village.

“These already allocated housing numbers will add strain to the road network and existing services such as GPs and dentists in the area.

“Add in reduced bus services and many residents feel they are losing out to their contemporaries in the town.

Shopping locally is also a concern for residents, Phillipa said.

“Not everybody shops online and Clapham, it’s probably fair to say, is a slightly older village – it has an older demographic who aren’t all online,” she said.

“And they have to get a bus to the bus station, they’ve then got to walk and then they have to find a shop.

“There are some really wonderful independent shops in Bedford, but larger stores, such as Beales have gone.

“So there’s the ‘what’s happening to Bedford?’ issue as well,” she said.

Phillipa said she has worked with her running mate for over ten years through their work for Clapham and Oakley parish councils.

“Getting things done can be frustratingly slow, but at least if we’ve got an agreement on things it’s just so much easier when you’re able to work as a team,” she said.

Residents can follow Phillipa and Jane’s campaign on Facebook or they can contact Phillipa via email, [email protected], or call 07903 052065.

“There has always been a little bit of a Clapham and Oakley rivalry, but that’s healthy.