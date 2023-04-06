Marc Frost is standing in the new Wixams and Wilstead ward

Marc Frost

A Conservative candidate for the new Wixams and Wilstead ward said the only way to change things is to “get stuck in and make it happen”.

Marc Frost, who is a Wilstead resident, is standing with Andrea Spice, and Graeme Coombes as the Conservative Party candidates in the new Bedford borough ward.

“I’ve always been someone who likes to get things done,” Marc said.

“I’ve been a magistrate for over 20 years, a charity trustee and a parish councillor.

“There’s a lot of things that we can improve and the only way to change things is to get stuck in and make it happen,” he said.

Marc said that there are many issues for residents, mostly based around the ward’s rising population.

“There’s the local plan, education, and school place provision – we need the right schools in the right places with the right management and teaching staff,” he said.

“School buildings need to be updated and modernised, there has been a general over-development with a lack of infrastructure.

“Infrastructure needs to be part of the planning consideration and built at an early stage so it’s there to support the growing population, not a reaction to lack of provision.

“I recall the first Wixams school being built and the press were bemoaning a school with no children, but that’s better than what we currently face which is children with no school.

“It’s simply not logical having to travel miles to school and families having children at different schools.

“There’s also a lack of GP provision and I’m yet to see a good reason why this is unresolved as we appear to have GPs willing to take on the area.

“It seems madness that nobody is capable of joining things up.”

Residents can email Marc directly at [email protected], or to reach all three candidates they can email [email protected].

“On the whole, residents are fed up with the way things are locally, but there’s a lot of apathy.

“I encourage voters to use their democratic right to vote and vote for change, the borough needs new blood, fresh ideas and councillors with the grit and determination to get things done.

“Please use your vote, return me as your councillor to see things change, and don’t forget your photo ID,” he said.