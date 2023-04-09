Bedford Elections: Conservative candidate fears residents are ignored by council

Karen Boyes is standing in the new Greyfriars ward

Karen Boyes

The Conservative candidate for Bedford borough’s new Greyfriars ward is standing to continue to speak up for the community.

Karen Boyes, who moved just off Midland Road nine years ago, has chaired a local residents group since 2015.

“I attend various committees, full council meetings, planning, the environment, licensing, community safety… everything,” she said.

“I decided to stand in May’s local election to enhance my ability to assist and speak up for the community that I have already served for the last eight years.

“Any future development needs to include listening to what local residents want, and to their ideas.

“I’m concerned that local residents are ignored – the stayers (the ones who live here all the time ) – when it comes to antisocial behaviour, fly-tipping, drain cleaning, planting, lack of planning enforcement, saturating the area with vulnerable people in inappropriate accommodation… everything.

“The residents need a council that pays attention and will listen to them,” she said.

Karen’s drive to stand up for her neighbours and the wider community has led to her having regular contact with the borough council.

“I kick started two policies that shifted power to the council in respect of HMO [house in multiple occupation] saturation and licensing of alcohol and late night food, which was eventually agreed cross-party,” she said.

“I have already led 100 per cent successful objections to planning applications.

“I have challenged alcohol licences, I have reported multiple fly-tipping, road repairs and environmental issues.

“I am particularly keen on reporting antisocial behaviour and improving the life of the area,” she said.

This includes organising litter picks (Karen is a Keep Britain tidy ambassador) and she persuaded the council’s environmental department to purchase a specialist street cleaning machine.

“I will not accept ‘we cannot do that’ and I advise why it can be done,” Karen said.

Greyfriars residents can share their concerns, or find out more about her campaign, by emailing [email protected]

“A vote for me is for someone who lives here and cares about the lived experience of the local residents, because you tell me your concerns and I tryand provide solutions,” she said.