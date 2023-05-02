News you can trust since 1845
Bedford Elections: Community campaigner vows to keep on serving the people of Queen's Park

LibDem Sydney Campbell is standing in Queen’s Park

By John Guinn, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 2nd May 2023, 14:26 BST
Updated 2nd May 2023, 14:26 BST
Sydney CampbellSydney Campbell
Sydney Campbell

A LibDem candidate for the Queen’s Park Ward said he is keen to serve the community.

Sydney Campbell is standing alongside Rashid Rogers and James Baggaley as the LibDem candidates for the ward.

“I am a keen local community campaigner and I am keen to serve the community to get the best for our area,” Sydney said.

“There are a number of issues of importance in Queen’s Park from fly-tipping and traffic outside of schools, both of which if tackled will improve the quality of life for local residents.”

A borough resident for 15 years, Sydney said he is a former member of the Labour Party.

“But I have come to realise it is the Liberal Democrats in Bedford borough who truly stand up for residents,” he said.

“Most of my experience is non-political as a community campaigner either by taking part in litter picks, helping outside of schools dealing with the traffic.

“And I also run the Neighbourhood Watch Group – I have a proven track record of helping local residents,” he said.

Residents can contact Sydney by calling 07368 306227 or by emailing [email protected].

“Queen’s Park needs councillors who will stand up for all of the communities in the ward,” Sydney said.

A list of all the candidates standing in Queen’s Park can be found here.

