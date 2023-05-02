Bedford Elections: Community campaigner vows to keep on serving the people of Queen's Park

Sydney Campbell

A LibDem candidate for the Queen’s Park Ward said he is keen to serve the community.

Sydney Campbell is standing alongside Rashid Rogers and James Baggaley as the LibDem candidates for the ward.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I am a keen local community campaigner and I am keen to serve the community to get the best for our area,” Sydney said.

“There are a number of issues of importance in Queen’s Park from fly-tipping and traffic outside of schools, both of which if tackled will improve the quality of life for local residents.”

A borough resident for 15 years, Sydney said he is a former member of the Labour Party.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“But I have come to realise it is the Liberal Democrats in Bedford borough who truly stand up for residents,” he said.

“Most of my experience is non-political as a community campaigner either by taking part in litter picks, helping outside of schools dealing with the traffic.

“And I also run the Neighbourhood Watch Group – I have a proven track record of helping local residents,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Residents can contact Sydney by calling 07368 306227 or by emailing [email protected].

“Queen’s Park needs councillors who will stand up for all of the communities in the ward,” Sydney said.