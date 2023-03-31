Bedford Elections: Blue light worker standing for Lib Dems wants to serve the community

Louise Crofts is standing with Jasbir Parmar as LibDem candidates for Kempston Central and East

Louise Crofts

A blue light worker is standing as a LibDem candidate for Kempston Central and East to “serve the community”.

Louise Crofts, a borough resident for 12 years, said: “Our public services are vital, I work for one of the blue-light services and know how vital these are for the community.

“These and other public services need protecting to ensure we can serve the community.

“I’m not afraid to take a stand and challenge the status quo.

“I live and work in Bedford borough and also have a child who attends primary school in the borough.

“So I am perfectly placed to identify with residents and understand their issues and needs,” she said.

Louise is standing with Jasbir Parmar and residents can follow their campaign on Facebook or they can email her, [email protected]

“I’m passionate about Bedford and Kempston, I have chosen to make it my home, “Louise said.

“My work involves helping people and making communities safer.