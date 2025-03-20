Bedford council's unaudited accounts delayed until June amid national backlog

Bedford Borough Council Image: LDRS

Bedford Borough Council’s unaudited accounts will be published a month later this year following a change to clear a national backlog.

Last night’s Audit Committee (Tuesday, March 18) heard that the accounts are now due to be published on June 30.

Rhiain Bevan, the council’s chief officer for finance, told the committee: “This is a one-month extension that is for one year only, so it’s only for the 24/25 accounts.”

A written statement to parliament from Jim McMahon, the minister of state for local government and English devolution, in July 2024, said there is a “significant backlog” of outstanding unaudited accounts, which is “likely to increase again”.

The statement said: “A growing backlog will severely hamper necessary fundamental reforms to repair the system, and will continue to undermine local accountability and governance.

“For the financial years 2024/25 to 2027/28, the date by which Category 1 bodies should publish ‘draft’ (unaudited) accounts will change from 31 May to 30 June following the financial year to which they relate.

“This will give those preparing accounts more time to ensure they are high-quality accounts”, it added.

Unaudited accounts are the council’s draft financial statements for the previous financial year.

They offer residents a window into how the borough council manages taxpayers’ money before the final audit is signed off.

Residents can use the inspection period to challenge spending, spot potential financial mismanagement, or simply gain a better understanding of local finances.

A report presented to the Committee said officers have plans to meet the deadline to make these accounts available for public inspection.

The statutory inspection period includes the first 10 working days after publication.