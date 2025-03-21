Bedford councillors set to include domestic abuse helplines on their calling cards

Cllr Caroline White Screenshot Full Council 19 March 2025 Image: LDRS

Bedford borough councillors should include domestic abuse helpline numbers on their calling cards, a councillor has suggested.

At last night’s Full Council (Wednesday, March 19) councillor Caroline White (Labour, Kempston Central and East) reminded members about the #TooManyNames event held at the Harpur Centre in December.

“This is a national event where attendees read out the names of women and girls from across the country that have tragically lost their lives during the year to male violence in the UK,” she said.

“Many are killed by someone known to them.

“Last year, councillors from all parties, including the mayor, officers, and outside organizations, took part in the six-day campaign on social media to reach out to residents and reassure them that help is available.

“We also acknowledged that anyone can suffer from domestic abuse, including men,” she said.

Councillor White asked the portfolio holder for valuing families: children’s services, councillor Jane Walker, if she agreed councillors’ calling cards should include the domestic abuse helpline.

These calling cards include contact numbers and “useful email addresses”.

Councillor Walker (Conservative, Clapham and Oakley) said that this was an “absolutely brilliant idea” and she’ll make sure this information is added to the calling card template.

“Also, we have got some flyers and some little pocket-sized advice leaflets if people would like those to put on notice boards to make the public aware of this domestic abuse line,” she added.

Councillors have also been offered training next month in how to help residents who may be at risk, councillor Walker added.

Support is available for those affected by domestic abuse via the National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.

If you or someone else is in immediate danger always dial 999.

For non-emergencies report to the Police online or call 101.