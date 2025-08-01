Bedford councillors push back on decision to end Blue Peris lease

Blue and White Peris Screenshot Google Street View (C)2025 Google Image capture July 2024 I

A group of Bedford councillors is pushing back against a decision to end the borough council’s lease on the Blue Peris outdoor education centre in Wales.

The plan, agreed by Bedford’s mayor, Tom Wootton, would see the council hand back both the Blue Peris and nearby White Peris sites to the Harpur Trust.

But four councillors have formally challenged the decision, saying it doesn’t stack up financially and hasn’t properly considered future opportunities to make money from the site.

The councillors, Doug McMurdo (Independent, Sharnbrook), Lucy Bywater (Green, Castle and Newnham), Caroline White (Independent, Kempston Central and East) and Mohammed Mahboob Din (Independent, Queens Park). have triggered a review of the decision, known as a “call-in”, which means it will now be looked at again before anything goes ahead.

They’ve raised four key concerns:

The financial figures used in the report don’t match the council’s own accounts and some estimates are either wrong or missing entirely Other options haven’t been fully explored, and some claims in the report aren’t backed up with evidence The report doesn’t mention how much it might cost to make staff redundant or the possible damage to the council’s reputation At a time when the council is under pressure to bring in more money and cut spending, the Blue/White Peris sites could be an income generator – and closing it might be a missed opportunity

The decision is now expected to be reviewed by the council’s Environment and Sustainable Communities Overview and Scrutiny Committee on September 25, 2025.

The decision led to one resident writing to mayor Wootton to say closing Blue Peris would be a “critical error felt for generations” and he was dismayed at the decision.

In the email the resident argued the centre had always been financially self-sustaining and praised its nationally recognised standards.

“The purpose of the lease was to protect the asset from closure or sale for 99 years,” they wrote.

“I urge you to reconsider this action.”

But in a statement to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) the mayor defended the closure, citing rising costs – up from £135,000 in 2024/25 to a projected £185,000 – and limited use by local schools, with just five Bedford schools booking each year.

“Bedford taxpayers are effectively subsidising a facility with minimal local benefit,” the mayor said.

“With the legacy of financial failure uncovered by the independent CIPFA report, we simply cannot maintain a remote outdoor centre with limited local uptake.

“We remain committed to outdoor education and have identified alternative providers within a reasonable distance of Bedford.

“We also remain open to discussions with credible partners who might operate Blue Peris sustainably, without requiring ongoing public subsidy.”