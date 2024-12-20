Bedford council welcomes warm home plan

Close up of a person adjusting a heating thermostat. Picture: Adobe Stock

Bedford Borough Council said it welcomes the government’s “commitment to improving energy efficiency in homes across the UK”.

In its manifesto, the government committed to a Warm Homes Plan to upgrade five million homes over the next five years, which it said would cut bills for families and “deliver warmer homes to slash fuel poverty”.

As a part of the plan, it has committed to partnering with combined authorities, local and devolved governments to deliver insulation measures and other improvements such as solar panels, batteries and low carbon heating to cut bills for families, slash fuel poverty, and reduce carbon emissions.

“The Warm Homes Plan has the potential to significantly reduce energy bills for families and contribute to our net-zero targets.

“We are currently working with our partners to identify eligible properties within Bedford borough and develop a plan of action.

“We believe that this initiative will have a positive impact on our residents, particularly those in vulnerable households.

“We are committed to working closely with the government and other stakeholders to ensure the successful delivery of this plan.”

The council has signed a Letter of Intent with Portsmouth City Council to join their consortium, subject to a positive outcome of their expression of interest for the Warm Homes Local Grant scheme.

The spokesperson added: “Bedford Borough Council recently delivered the Home Upgrade Grant to a number of residents of Bedford borough who are off mains gas heating to improve their homes energy bills.

“The council is also supporting residents by signposting to Better Homes Better Health, which offers free home visits and advice to residents of Bedford borough.”

Visit the website to find out more information on the Better Housing Better Health team.