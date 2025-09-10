Bedford council told to apologise after complaint about supported living care

Borough Hall, Bedford. Image LDRS

A complaint against Bedford Borough Council following shortcomings in the care provided at a supported living placement has been upheld by The Local Government & Social Care Ombudsman (LGO).

The complaint was brought by Mr X on behalf of his adult daughter, Miss Y.

The LGO’s decision highlighted deficiencies in recording, activity planning, communication, and transport arrangements that undermined Miss Y’s autonomy and well-being.

But the council said it has a “robust” care standards monitoring system in place.

The LGO report said Miss Y, who experiences a long-term mental health condition and hears voices, was placed in supported living accommodation under Bedford Borough Council’s commission with a third party.

Mr X raised multiple concerns, including: delayed care planning, ineffective activity implementation, transport issues, and insufficient mental health support.

The report said that as a result, Miss Y left the placement, returning to live with her family, causing emotional and financial strain.

Following an investigation, the Ombudsman identified several key faults, and required the council to take remedial action within one month of the decision.

The agreed actions included a formal apology to Mr X, and an apology and symbolic payment of £200 to Miss Y to acknowledge the distress caused.

The care provider has committed to several improvements, including enhancing the accessibility and traceability of care plans, staff training, and redesigning its care and risk assessment templates to be more personalised and outcomes-focused.

These measures were deemed sufficient, and the Ombudsman omitted additional recommendations for service improvement.

A Bedford Borough Council spokesperson told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “The council has a robust care standards monitoring system in place, we work with providers to ensure they maintain a high standard of care.

“This includes supporting providers on a daily basis, when required, as well as carrying out PAMMS (Provider Assessment and Market Management Solution) assessments, a nationally recognised tool for adult social care.

“When issues arise such as this particular issue, we review the position and work with the provider to ensure improved outcomes for the individual concerned.”