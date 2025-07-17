Bedford council told it must release withheld Fusion report

Bedford Borough Council has been ordered by the Information Commissioner’s Office (ICO) to disclose information related to the closure of a contract with Fusion Lifestyle Ltd – the company previously responsible for managing leisure services.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company had faced widespread criticism for its handling of facilities including the shuttered Oasis Beach Pool which was earmarked for closure just months after a major refurb.

The decision, (issued Wednesday, July 16), follows a complaint from the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) after access to the information was denied by the council.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council had initially withheld the requested details, citing exemptions under Section 41 (information provided in confidence) and Section 43(2) (commercial interests) of the Freedom of Information Act 2000 (FOIA).

Oasis Beach Pool in Bedford.

However, the ICO’s investigation concluded that the council “failed to demonstrate that section 41 and section 43(2) are engaged.”

This means the council could not adequately justify why the information should remain confidential or how its disclosure would genuinely prejudice commercial interests.

The ICO’s decision notice explicitly states that the Commissioner “does not consider that the council has demonstrated that disclosure of the withheld information would… prejudice Fusion’s commercial interests.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Furthermore, the Commissioner noted that arguments regarding putative reputational risk were not sufficiently provided by the council.

As a result of this ruling, Bedford Borough Council is now required to disclose the withheld information to the complainant within 30 calendar days of the decision notice date.

Failure to comply could lead to further action by the Commissioner, potentially resulting in certification to the High Court.

The council is able to appeal this decision.

Bedford Borough Council was approached for a comment, but it did not respond by the time of publication.

This ruling underscores the importance of transparency in public bodies and their obligation to release information unless a valid and demonstrable exemption under the FOIA can be proven.