Bedford council tax: What to do if you think you're paying the wrong amount

File photo of a person holding bank notes. Photo: Marisa Cashill/Derbyshire Times

With council tax rates rising again, some households across Bedford Borough may be overpaying hundreds of pounds a year – particularly those who have recently moved or suspect their home was misclassified.

Following Bedford Borough Council 4.99 per cent increase in council tax for 025/26 the average Band D property will now have an annual basic council tax bill of £1,915.69.

The households in the highest band (Band H) will pay £3,831.38 in basic council tax.

Council tax bands in England were established in 1991 and haven’t been re-evaluated since. This means some newer or significantly altered properties may be in the wrong category.

Residents can check their property’s council tax band and compare it with similar nearby homes using the Valuation Office Agency’s (VOA) website.

If discrepancies are found, a formal challenge can be submitted, and if successful this appeal could reduce annual payments and may even mean a refund.

However, in rare cases, it can also result in a higher band and increased costs.

A resident can make a formal proposal to the VOA if they’ve been paying council tax for less than six months, or if the VOA has changed the property’s band in the last six months.

This is known as having proposal rights — a legal entitlement to formally request a reassessment of the band.

Proposal rights usually apply when someone becomes a new owner, tenant, or occupier of a property, or when the VOA itself has made a recent change to the band.

When these rights apply, the VOA must consider the challenge and does not require supporting evidence at the point of submission.

If someone has been paying council tax for more than six months, they can request an informal band review.

However, the same legal rights do not apply, and the VOA will only take the request forward if there is strong evidence that the band is incorrect.

As part of a review, the VOA may inspect the property or request supporting documents.

A VOA spokesperson said: “We carefully consider various factors including a size, character and location when setting a property’s council tax band.

“Each council tax band covers a range of values, so properties that look different can fall within the same band.”

“If you think your band is wrong, you may be able to challenge it.

There are two types of council tax band challenges – proposals and band reviews.

“The type of challenge you can submit depends on your circumstances,” they said.

The application for a review will need “strong supporting evidence” that the band is wrong.

“Without it, we will not be able to take your challenge forward and review your band,” the VOA spokesperson said.

“You do not need to submit evidence if you have proposal rights.”

“In addition, this information is confirmed in the leaflet enclosed with the annual council tax bills, which also details the Valuation Office Agency (VOA) webpage, where further information regarding appealing your band can be found, along with contact details for the VOA.

“A successful appeal against a banding assessment would result in an adjustment in the overall yield income that the council would receive.

“The council takes account of its exposure to potential reductions in income due to appeals within its budgeted assumptions.”