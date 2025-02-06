Bedford council tax hike amid accusations budget puts 'town twinning jollies' over essential services

Bedford Borough Council has approved its 2025/26 revenue budget, which includes a 2.99 per cent increase in core council tax and a 2 per cent adult social care precept.

The approved budget means the average Band D household in the borough will pay £1,915.69 in core council tax.

This was despite opposition concerns over the budget’s sustainability and spending priorities.

During last night’s Full Council meeting (Wednesday, February 5) councillor Jim Weir, the portfolio holder for finance, defended the budget, while opposition councillors argued it prioritises “town twinning jollies” over essential services.

Councillor Weir (Conservative, Great Denham) told councillors that the 2025/26 revenue budget provides “a much needed but prudent investment in services” to “improve and restore quality services to our borough residents”.

“The Executive is committed to protecting and investing in services,” he said.

“Our residents want more than purse-string holders, they want ambition, they want aspiration, and they want to see progress.

“There is a real commitment to make a difference, and in this time of financial pressures, adopt an ambitious but cautious and responsive approach to the financial challenges ahead,” he said.

Councillor Michael Headley (Lib Dem, Putnoe) said the administration had the wrong priorities.

“For example, preferring town twinning jollies to keeping Telecare free for residents, and increasing the communication budget rather than protecting library services,” he said.

“This budget needs to go back to the drawing board.

“Think about social care, adult social care, children’s social care, think about temporary accommodation.

“Is there enough in these budgets to avoid overspend?

“We have fundamental concerns about sustainability in this budget.

“Our objection will give the administration the chance to have that second look, and it needs that second look.

“I want to urge, really urge, everyone to think very carefully about this matter tonight,” he told the council members.

“Do you think, everyone of you, do you think this budget is a sustainable basis to go forward? If not, then I urge you to support our objection.

“How everybody votes here it’s going to be recorded – there’s accountability for your actions.

“If you support this budget and it fails, the responsibility is yours, whatever party label you are elected under,” he said.

Despite the objections, the budget was approved by a majority vote.