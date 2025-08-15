Bedford council spent £212k on security for empty buildings since 2020

Bedford Borough Hall

Bedford Borough Council has spent £212,469 on security for vacant council-owned buildings between January 1, 2020 and March 31, 2025.

The council’s data was only released after it looked again at a Freedom of Information (FOI) request made by the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).

The FOI requested a list of all council-owned buildings or sites that had been vacant or underused for six months or more, including their addresses, property type, duration of vacancy, annual maintenance or security costs, and any related reports or meeting minutes.

The council refused to share the list of properties at first, saying it could legally withhold the information if releasing it might harm the prevention or detection of crime.

However, the LDRS requested an internal review, stating that the exemption had been applied too broadly without considering options for partial disclosure, such as removing precise addresses or providing summary-level data.

It argued that the public interest in transparency around the management of publicly owned assets is high, particularly during a time of acute housing and infrastructure pressure.

Therefore, there is a strong case for public accountability regarding how long public buildings remain unused and what costs are incurred to maintain or secure them.

Following the internal review, the council partially upheld the request, releasing the information in a format that avoided identifying individual sites.

The data shows that some properties have been vacant for several years. The longest recorded vacancy was 5,001 days, and the highest recorded security expenditure was £72,456 for an educational property vacant for 3,265 days.

The council’s published response lists a range of commercial, residential, and educational properties, with vacancy durations ranging from 265 days to over 13 years.

The council was asked what its plans are for the vacant properties and whether steps are being taken to reduce ongoing costs to the public.

But it did not respond at the time of publication.