Bedford council signs up to £2.4million scheme to help people back into work
Mayor Tom Wootton approved the decision on October 15 to work in partnership with West Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and North Northamptonshire councils to deliver the Connect to Work programme in Bedford Borough.
Connect to Work is the first programme under the Government’s new Get Britain Working Strategy.
It will be a voluntary, high-fidelity Supported Employment programme, connecting work, health and skills support across all of England and Wales.
The initiative is fully funded by the DWP, with West Northamptonshire Council acting as the accountable body. Bedford has been allocated £2.4 million over the delivery period.
The programme will be delivered through the council’s existing Jobs Hub service and focuses on supporting people with disabilities, health conditions or complex barriers to find and sustain meaningful work.
The decision was published on 16 October 16 and, if not called in by councillors wishing to scrutinise the decision, can be implemented from October 24, 2025.