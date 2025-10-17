Bedford council signs up to £2.4million scheme to help people back into work

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) is reportedly set to reveal £6billion worth of potential benefit cuts, as laid out in measures seen by ITV News last week.These

Bedford Borough Council has agreed to join a five-year Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) scheme aimed at helping economically inactive residents into employment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Bedford Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mayor Tom Wootton approved the decision on October 15 to work in partnership with West Northamptonshire, Milton Keynes, Central Bedfordshire, Luton and North Northamptonshire councils to deliver the Connect to Work programme in Bedford Borough.

Connect to Work is the first programme under the Government’s new Get Britain Working Strategy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It will be a voluntary, high-fidelity Supported Employment programme, connecting work, health and skills support across all of England and Wales.

The initiative is fully funded by the DWP, with West Northamptonshire Council acting as the accountable body. Bedford has been allocated £2.4 million over the delivery period.

The programme will be delivered through the council’s existing Jobs Hub service and focuses on supporting people with disabilities, health conditions or complex barriers to find and sustain meaningful work.

The decision was published on 16 October 16 and, if not called in by councillors wishing to scrutinise the decision, can be implemented from October 24, 2025.