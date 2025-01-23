Bedford council set to approve 4.99% increase in council tax share

File photo of British notes

Bedford Borough Council’s Executive has agreed to a 4.99 per cent increase in council tax.

But this still has to be approved by Full Council.

The council is required to set the council tax by March 11 for the coming financial year.

Councillor Jim Weir, the portfolio holder for finance, told the Executive: “The budget for 25/26 is based upon a 2.99 per cent increase in core council tax, in line with the government limits announced in the policy statement of November 28, 2024.

“This is supplemented by a 2% adult social care precept,” the Conservative ward councillor for Great Denham added.

This is an increase of £91.05 on the average band D property, giving a council tax of £1,915.69 for that band.

This does not include police, fire or town/parish precepts.

The council’s budget will be put to Full Council on February 5.